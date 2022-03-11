London Stock Exchange suspends all services in Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's London Stock Exchange said on Friday it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, days after suspending the distribution of news and commentary in the country.
"LSEG confirms it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, subject to any regulatory requirements," the company said in a statement.
"We continue to support our employees in the region. We are also engaging with our customers outside Russia who depend on us for data and pricing information inside Russia. We are evaluating alternative options to continue providing these services."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.