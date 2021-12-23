London stocks climb as Omicron fears fade

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%

Dec 23 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Thursday as markets globally rallied after two research studies showed Omicron was less severe compared with the Delta coronavirus variant, lifting investor sentiment.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.2%, extending its two-day rally, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) added 0.6% with airline stocks Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) and EasyJet (EZJ.L) leading gains.

Energy (.FTNMX601010) and mining stocks (.FTNMX551020) added 0.5% and 0.3% respectively, tracking a rise in commodity prices on easing concerns about Omicron and upbeat U.S. economic data.

Drugmaker Astrazeneca (AZN.L) inched up 0.3% after saying its COVID-19 vaccine was effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant following a third dose. read more

Two separate studies in South Africa and London on Wednesday suggested the risk of hospitalisation from the Omicron variant was much less compared with the Delta variant. read more

UK online betting firm Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) rose 1.9% after saying it would buy Italian gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion). read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

