London stocks drop as oil, mining stocks weigh

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 1.9%, FTSE 250 off 1.3%

Aug 19 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as heavyweight mining and energy stocks tracked a slump in commodity prices on signs of slowing global economic growth and fears of a quicker withdrawal of global monetary stimulus.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) dropped 1.9% to a near three-week low of 7,060.6 points with energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) and industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) leading declines.

Oil prices dropped for a sixth straight session to their three-month lows at a per-barrel cost of $67.08, while growth bellwether copper also weakened.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 1.3% with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) being top drags.

Among stocks, UK-listed shares of Chilean miner Antofagasta (ANTO.L) dropped 5.0% even after the company said its half-year profit would soar to $1.784 billion, and it would pay an interim dividend of 23.6 cents per share.

British cleaning products maker McBride (MCB.L) tumbled 16.7% after it said it expected 2021 adjusted profit to be 55%-65% lower than market expectations.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

