London stocks edge lower at open, Unite Group slips

Signage for the London Stock Exchange Group is seen outside of offices in Canary Wharf in London, Britain, August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary

Companies FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index dipped at open on Monday, weighed down by heavyweight miners, while shares of Unite Group fell to the bottom of the index after a rating downgrade.

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) edged 0.3% lower at 0712 GMT. The index logged a weekly loss on Friday, snapping a three-week winning streak.

Last week investors assessed a widely expected quarter percentage point rate hike from the Bank of England, data pointing to slowing business activity across Europe and a surprise U.S. credit rating cut.

The industrial metals and mining sector (.FTNMX551020) fell 0.7% on the day, tracking a decline in copper prices.

Shares of students accommodation provider Unite Group (UTG.L) slipped 1.8% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after RBC Capital Markets cut its rating to 'sector perform' from 'outperform'.

The midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) dipped 0.2%.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng

