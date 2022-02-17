London stocks edge lower as Ukraine tensions resurface

The London Stock Exchange is seen during ther morning rush hour in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Feb 17 (Reuters) - UK shares inched down on Thursday after a report of attacks in Ukraine left investors unnerved, while weaker-than-expected profit from Standard Chartered weighed on banking stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.1% by 0805 GMT, extending losses from the previous session, when data showed consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month. read more

Russia-backed rebels accused Ukrainian forces of shelling their territory in violation of agreements aimed at ending conflict in the contested Donbass area, the RIA news agency reported, which Ukraine denied later. read more

Oil majors BP and Shell (SHEL.L) fell 0.6% and 1.0%, respectively, tracking weakness in crude prices after France and Iran said parties were closer to an agreement to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, offsetting tensions over Ukraine.

Banking stocks (.FTNMX301010) slipped 0.3%, with Standard Chartered (STAN.L) falling 2.0% to lead losses after its full-year profit missed expectations.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RKT.L), the maker of Lysol, rose 3.5% on beating analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter sales, as heightened fears about COVID-19 led to increased demand for its cleaning products. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) was flat in early trading.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

