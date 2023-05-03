London stocks gain ahead of Fed rate decision
- FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%
May 3 (Reuters) - UK stocks rose on Wednesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, with markets keenly awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day.
The blue-chip index (.FTSE) was up 0.5% as of 0723 GMT and the mid-caps index (.FTMC) rose 0.3%.
Most sectors were positive, with base metals (.FTNMX551030) and precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) up nearly 1% each.
Investors expect a 25 basis point hike from the Fed at its policy rate announcement at 1800 GMT, with focus on how long interest rates would stay high.
Among corporate results, Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) gained 1.6% as the company forecast full-year profit growth to be at the top end of its guidance, aided by robust demand for its soft drinks and executed price increases.
Haleon (HLN.L) lost 3.5% as the world's biggest standalone consumer health business reported first-quarter profit below analyst expectations.
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda (AML.L) lost 1.4% on reporting a narrower quarterly pre-tax loss and maintaining its 2023 outlook.
