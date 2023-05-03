London stocks gain ahead of Fed rate decision

The London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain
The London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
  • FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

May 3 (Reuters) - UK stocks rose on Wednesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, with markets keenly awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) was up 0.5% as of 0723 GMT and the mid-caps index (.FTMC) rose 0.3%.

Most sectors were positive, with base metals (.FTNMX551030) and precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) up nearly 1% each.

Investors expect a 25 basis point hike from the Fed at its policy rate announcement at 1800 GMT, with focus on how long interest rates would stay high.

Among corporate results, Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) gained 1.6% as the company forecast full-year profit growth to be at the top end of its guidance, aided by robust demand for its soft drinks and executed price increases.

Haleon (HLN.L) lost 3.5% as the world's biggest standalone consumer health business reported first-quarter profit below analyst expectations.

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda (AML.L) lost 1.4% on reporting a narrower quarterly pre-tax loss and maintaining its 2023 outlook.

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

