London stocks gain at open as domestic inflation cools sharply

July 19 (Reuters) - British stocks rose in opening trade in a broad-based rally on Wednesday after domestic inflation eased more than expected, with a weaker pound pushing the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 to a more than two-week high.

By 0708 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 1.1%, while the more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) added 2.7%.

The pound weakened after British inflation fell more than expected in June and was at its slowest in more than a year at 7.9% versus expectations of 8.2%.

Rate-sensitive real estate (.FTUB3510), real estate investment trusts (.FTNMX351020) and homebuilders (.FTNMX402020) gained between 5.3% and 6.5%.

Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGV.L) added 5% after the investment platform reported higher net new business and assets under administration in the fourth quarter.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (AML.L) gained 6.1% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the luxury automaker to "buy" from "neutral".

Antofagasta (ANTO.L) slipped 0.9% after the Chilean miner lowered its full-year copper output forecast.

