FTSE 100 drops as financial, energy stocks weigh

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Summary UK inflation drops to 2%, in line with BoE target

Persimmon falls despite strong forward sales

Insurer M&G slips on takeover deal

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Aug 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday, with financial and energy stocks leading the decline, although cooling inflation helped limit losses by allaying concerns that the Bank of England could pull back its asset purchases sooner than expected.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) dropped 0.2% with miner BHP Group (BHPB.L), oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and BP (BP.L), and insurer Prudential (PRU.L) among the top drags.

British inflation fell to the Bank of England's 2% target in July in an unexpectedly sharp slowdown that economists said was most likely a blip, as the reopening of the economy after lockdown drives prices higher. Still, inflation is considerably higher than the 0.4% level seen in February. read more

The FTSE 100 has gained nearly 11% so far this year. However, it has been stuck near the 7,100 level since May, weighed down by the possibility of higher inflation as the economy re-opens, and risks around a global spike in coronavirus infections.

"(The UK's inflation) could just as easily move higher, probably driven by the delayed economic reopening that was deferred from June," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Hewson also noted a lot of retailers are nudging prices higher as they look to claw back revenue lost from lockdowns, while the wage growth is much higher than the headline CPI number - all signs that inflation could go up.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) added 0.2%, supported by retailers (.FTNMX404010).

Persimmon (PSN.L), Britain's No. 2 homebuilder, fell 2.1% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 even as it said its current forward sales were up about 9% from pre-pandemic levels. read more

British insurer M&G plc (MNG.L) slipped 0.2% after it said it would buy financial advice provider Sandringham Financial Partners in a deal that would add assets worth more than 2.5 billion pounds to M&G.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.