London stocks muted after Omicron warning

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Summary Both FTSE 100, FTSE 250 flat

Dec 13 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes were flat on Monday following a warning that the Omicron variant was spreading at a 'phenomenal rate' in Britain, adding to a cautious market mood ahead of an interest rate decision later this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) and the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) were unchanged, as of 0810 GMT.

Britain faces a "tidal wave" of the Omicron coronavirus variant and two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) fell 1% after HSBC downgraded the stock to "reduce". Airlines have called for UK support after Omicron dented recovery hopes, according to a report.

Base metal miners (.FTNMX551020) rose 1.7% as copper prices edged higher after top consumer China pledged to focus on economic stability, bolstering demand outlook for the metal.

Purplebricks Group (PURP.L) slumped 13.9% after the estate agent said it would delay its interim results and warned of a potential financial risk as it found problems with communications with tenants about deposit registrations. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.