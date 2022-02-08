London stocks open higher as BP leads commodity stocks higher

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Feb 8 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday as BP led commodity stocks higher after blowout earnings, while an upbeat outlook from homebuilder Bellway lifted the mid-cap FTSE 250 index.

BP gained 1.6% after reporting its highest profit in eight years in 2021 as natural gas and oil prices soared. read more

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap index (.FTMC) added 0.2%.

Homebuilder Bellway Plc (BWY.L) rose 2.4% as it echoed its bigger rivals in saying it expected strong demand to persist.

Leading sectoral gains by the open were basic materials (.FTNMX55S) and energy stocks.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru

