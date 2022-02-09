London stocks rise after upbeat earnings from GSK, Barratt

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 1.0%

Feb 9 (Reuters) - UK shares were boosted on Wednesday by upbeat earnings and forecasts from drugmaker GSK and homebuilder Barratt, while positive sentiment spilled over from a Wall Street rally overnight.

GSK (GSK.L) rose 0.5% after it racked up 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in COVID-related sales in 2021, as it beat quarterly forecasts in its first earnings report since rejecting a bid from Unilever for its consumer arm. read more

Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV.L) added 1.8% as it expects to build 250 more homes than its previous annual forecast, which would also cross pre-pandemic levels, easing concerns about demand in UK's housing market. read more

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index added 0.5%, while midcaps (.FTMC) jumped 1.0%. A rally in Big Tech stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Tuesday, which also buoyed sentiment in the early trading hours in Asian equity markets.

Smurfit Kappa was up 2.3%, as Europe's largest paper packaging producer expects to increase prices further this year to recover high costs after a mix of price hikes and bumper demand delivered record earnings in 2021. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.