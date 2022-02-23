London stocks rise as Barclays, miners lift sentiment

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Feb 23 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Wednesday as strong earnings from Barclays and upbeat performances in mining stocks lifted risk appetite even as investors cautiously assessed the Russian troop movements near Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 0.2%, as of 0805 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 0.3% to snap its five-day losing streak.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) rose 0.8%, tracking firm nickel and aluminium prices amid the tense developments in eastern Europe and the possibility of further sanctions on Russia, a major producer of the metals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Western nations slapped on Tuesday new sanctions on Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine. read more

Shares of Barclays (BARC.L) rose 2.5% after the lender reported its annual profit nearly trebled as bad loan charges plunged and its investment bank continued its strong recent performance amid market volatility in the pandemic. read more

Rio Tinto (RIO.L) edged higher as the global miner's full-year profit soared on higher iron ore prices and strong demand from China, but the company warned of U.S. sanctions on Russia potentially disrupting aluminium supply.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.