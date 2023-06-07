London stocks slip on weak China data; homebuilders drop

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
  • FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's resource-heavy stock indexes slipped on Wednesday as weak trade data from China drove miners lower, while shares of homebuilders dropped on dismal domestic housing prices data.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.2% as of 0717 GMT, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 (.FTMC) midcap index was down 0.1%.

British house prices dropped on an annual basis in May for the first time in 11 years, mortgage lender Halifax said, prompting a 1.1% decline in homebuilders' stocks (.FTNMX402020).

Miners (.FTNMX551020) shed 0.7% as copper prices dipped after data showed China's exports shrank much faster than expected in May and imports fell.

Energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) too edged 0.4% lower, tracking lower crude oil prices.

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) lost 2.1% as Goldman Sachs lowered its rating on the speciality chemicals group's stock to "neutral" from "buy". The chemicals sector index (.FTNMX552010) shed 1.4%.

Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

