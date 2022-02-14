London stocks tumble as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Feb 14 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Monday as concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine sapped appetite for riskier assets, while oil prices at seven-year highs limited losses in heavyweight energy stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) fell 1.5% in early trade, with financial stocks weighing the most. Local benchmark 10-year bond yields fell from three-year highs as investors rushed into safer investments.

The United States warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, with Moscow having amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border. Fears of a possible conflict had battered most stock markets last week. read more

British energy stocks fell the least, as oil prices climbed on the prospect of supply disruptions caused by any escalation over Ukraine.

The domestically-focussed midcap index (.FTMC) lost 1.7%, with industrials and consumer discretionary stocks coming under pressure the most.

Among individual stocks, sportswear retailer JD Sports (JD.L) fell 3.2% after Britain fined the firm and Footasylum a combined 4.7 million pounds ($6.36 million) for breaching an order that prevented the firms from integrating further. read more

($1 = 0.7395 pounds)

