London underground train network adds two stops in major expansion

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Two new London underground train stations opened on Monday, helping serve commuters living at a redevelopment of the Battersea Power Station in south London, in the first major network expansion this century.

The 1.1 billion-pound ($1.50 billion) work sees Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station, also close to the U.S. embassy and the city's Vauxhall neighbourhood, join the Northern line on the famous map of intersecting services.

Building the 3-kilometre tunnel between Kennington, an existing stop on the black-coloured Tube line, to the two new stations began in 2015.

"This extension will hugely improve the links between these vibrant, growing south London neighbourhoods and the rest of the capital, and will also help to support thousands of new jobs and homes as we move forward with London’s recovery from the pandemic," said Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Nearly all of the 850,000 tonnes of waste material removed as part of the project were transported in 700 barge trips along the River Thames to the countryside to create farmland.

The two new stops are the first Tube stop additions since Heathrow Terminal 5 and Wood Lane were added in 2008.

Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

