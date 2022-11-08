London Underground workers to strike on Thursday after talks fail















LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A London Underground workers strike over a pay dispute will go ahead this week after talks failed to yield a resolution, a trade union said on Tuesday.

"TfL (Transport for London) have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Muvija M, editing by Paul Sandle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.