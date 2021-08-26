Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
London's FTSE 100 drops as financial, mining stocks weigh

1 minute read

A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

  • FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

Aug 26 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight financials and miners, as investors weighed risks associated with rising global COVID-19 infections and supply chain disruptions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) fell 0.7% after four straight sessions of gains, with HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L), Aviva (AV.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and BHP Group (BHPB.L) being the top drags.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) eased 0.4% after hitting record highs in the previous session, with travel shares (.FTNMX405010) leading the declines.

Global stocks eased as investors reduced their risk exposure ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday and what central bank chairman Jerome Powell might say about U.S. tapering monetary stimulus.

Recruitment agency Hays Plc (HAYS.L) added 0.6% after it forecast a "dramatic" recovery in the jobs market and said it would resume dividends. read more

Greggs Plc (GRG.L) eased 0.3% after the U.K. bakery and fast food chain became the latest food business to be hit by supply chain interruptions. Retail stocks (.FTNMX404010) were down 0.8%. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

