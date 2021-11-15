London's FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners overshadow Shell cheer

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 flat

Nov 15 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was flat on Monday, as gains in oil major Royal Dutch Shell on plans to ditch its dual share structure were offset by subdued miners hit by global moves to reduce coal use and a big drop in China's steel production.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was unchanged at 0817 GMT, with miners Anglo American (AAL.L), Glencore (GLEN.L) and BHP Group (BHPB.L) down between 0.7% and 1.2%, after U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming. read more

Data also showed crude steel output in China, the world's top producer of the metal, fell for the fifth straight month in October amid curbs.

On the bright side, Shell (RDSa.L) gained 1.8% after the energy giant said it will scrap its dual share system in favour of a single class of shares to boost shareholder payouts and simplify its structure. read more

BT Group (BT.L) gained 1.8% after Reuters reported citing sources that telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi is looking to increase his stake in the British company, betting its fibre-optic rollout will boost value. read more

Cineworld (CINE.L) jumped 5.6% after reporting an improvement in October box office revenue as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

