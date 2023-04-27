London's FTSE 100 gains on upbeat results; Capricorn Energy drops

[1/2] The London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

April 27 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak as markets cheered upbeat corporate updates, while shares of Capricorn Energy fell due to a full-year operating loss.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) was up 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) lost 0.2%, as of 0717 GMT.

Pharmaceuticals (.FTNMX201030) gained 1.9%, lifted by a 2.1% rise in AstraZeneca (AZN.L) after the drugmaker beat expectations for its first-quarter profit and revenue, helped by sales of its drugs in emerging markets.

Banks (.FTNMX301010) added 0.7%, led by Barclays (BARC.L) gaining 2.7% after the lender's first-quarter profit exceeded expectations as strong performance from its credit card business offset pressure on other business lines.

Unilever (ULVR.L) gained 1.3% after it smashed quarterly sales forecasts as another big rise in prices triggered only a small dip in volumes.

Capricorn Energy(CNE.L) shed 6.2% on posting an operating loss of $160 million from continuing operations, owing to unsuccessful explorations outside Egypt as well as an impairment charge.

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema











