London's FTSE 100 on track for fourth weekly gain

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%















April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 rose slightly on Friday, on course for a fourth straight weekly gain, boosted by defensive stocks like pharmaceuticals and consumer staples, while miners tracked copper prices higher.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged up 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) added 0.6%, as of 0717 GMT.

Healthcare stocks (.FTNMX201030) added 0.8%, while consumer staples like British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L) and Diageo Plc (DGE.L) gained between 0.3% and 1%.

Dechra (DPH.L), a British veterinary pharmaceuticals maker, jumped 37.7% after saying it had entered into talks with private equity group EQT for a possible offer in a 4.63 billion pounds ($5.80 billion) all-cash deal.

Gains in copper prices helped industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) rise 0.4%.

Superdry (SDRY.L) tumbled 15.8% after the struggling fashion brand said a potential equity raise of up to 20% was among funding options being considered.

AO World Plc (AO.L) gained 6.4% after the online electricals retailer said it expected its annual profit to be around the top end of its forecast.

888 Holdings (888.L) added 5.8% after the bootmaker forecast a higher adjusted core profit for 2023.

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











