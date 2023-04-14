London's FTSE 100 on track for fourth weekly gain

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain
The London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
  • FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%

April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 rose slightly on Friday, on course for a fourth straight weekly gain, boosted by defensive stocks like pharmaceuticals and consumer staples, while miners tracked copper prices higher.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged up 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) added 0.6%, as of 0717 GMT.

Healthcare stocks (.FTNMX201030) added 0.8%, while consumer staples like British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L) and Diageo Plc (DGE.L) gained between 0.3% and 1%.

Dechra (DPH.L), a British veterinary pharmaceuticals maker, jumped 37.7% after saying it had entered into talks with private equity group EQT for a possible offer in a 4.63 billion pounds ($5.80 billion) all-cash deal.

Gains in copper prices helped industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) rise 0.4%.

Superdry (SDRY.L) tumbled 15.8% after the struggling fashion brand said a potential equity raise of up to 20% was among funding options being considered.

AO World Plc (AO.L) gained 6.4% after the online electricals retailer said it expected its annual profit to be around the top end of its forecast.

888 Holdings (888.L) added 5.8% after the bootmaker forecast a higher adjusted core profit for 2023.

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next