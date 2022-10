Oct 3 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow airport has told airlines that it will be lifting a cap on passenger numbers at its terminals later this month, WSJ reported on Monday citing people familiar with the decision.

Heathrow did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











