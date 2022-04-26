London's Heathrow raises 2022 passenger forecast to 52.8 million

Passengers queue for airport check-in ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, at Heathrow Airport, in London, Britain, April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow Airport raised its 2022 forecast for passengers to 52.8 million on Tuesday, representing 65% of pre-pandemic levels, driven by demand for leisure travel, but it expected numbers to drop off significantly after the summer.

The airport [RIC:RIC:FERBF.UL], which reported adjusted core earnings of 273 million pounds ($348 million) for the first quarter, said it was not forecasting a return to profit and dividends this year, as COVID-19 losses topped 4 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7846 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Louise Heavens

