London's Heathrow records lowest annual passenger numbers since 1972

Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow said passenger numbers fell to 19.4 million last year, the lowest since 1972, as it was hit by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Britain's biggest airport, which recorded a pretax loss of 1.79 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) for 2021, said on Wednesday that passenger numbers were currently 23% behind forecast but it expected a strong summer for outbound tourism.

($1 = 0.7359 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.