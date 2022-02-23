1 minute read
London's Heathrow records lowest annual passenger numbers since 1972
LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow said passenger numbers fell to 19.4 million last year, the lowest since 1972, as it was hit by COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Britain's biggest airport, which recorded a pretax loss of 1.79 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) for 2021, said on Wednesday that passenger numbers were currently 23% behind forecast but it expected a strong summer for outbound tourism.
($1 = 0.7359 pounds)
