London's Heathrow ups 2022 passenger forecast to 53 million
LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow increased its passenger 2022 forecast by 16% to nearly 53 million on Tuesday, after it said 5 million people travelled through the airport in April, driven by outbound holidaymakers.
Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
