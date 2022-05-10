London's Heathrow ups 2022 passenger forecast to 53 million

1 minute read

Passengers queue to enter airport security ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, in London, Britain, April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow increased its passenger 2022 forecast by 16% to nearly 53 million on Tuesday, after it said 5 million people travelled through the airport in April, driven by outbound holidaymakers.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

