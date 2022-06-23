London's Heathrow ups 2022 passenger forecast to 54.4 million

People queue to enter terminal 2, as tighter rules for international travellers start, at Heathrow Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

June 23 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow raised its passenger number outlook on Thursday, thanks to stronger than expected demand as travel picks up, saying it expects 54.4 million people to travel through the airport in 2022.

The upgrade in passenger outlook, from 53 million passengers Heathrow had forecast last month, is expected to increase its revenue and adjusted core profit for the year, it said.

However, operating costs are also expected to rise by 47% to 1.22 billion pounds ($1.49 billion) this year partly because of red-hot inflation in utilities costs due to higher energy prices, it added.

($1 = 0.8165 pounds)

