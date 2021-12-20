London's Natural History Museum shuts due to staff shortages

A museum employee poses for media inside the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature' exhibition opening soon at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - London's Natural History Museum, a favourite destination for families over the Christmas holidays, said on Monday it was closing until next week due to staff shortages as COVID-19 cases surge in Britain.

"The Museum at South Kensington will be closed from 21-27 December, due to an unforeseen staff shortage," it said on Twitter. "We plan to reopen on Tuesday 28 December. You can also book new tickets for a future date on our website."

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, declared a "major incident" in the city on Saturday to help hospitals cope with shortages of health workers as well as an increase in admissions.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James

