London's Tower Bridge gets stuck in open position, disrupting traffic

Tower Bridge can be seen as people walk along the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Files

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - London's famous Tower Bridge has become stuck in its open position due to a technical fault, leading to tail-backs of road traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

The bridge, which allows boats to pass underneath by raising the road which crosses it, got stuck shortly before 2:45pm (1345 GMT), a spokeswoman for the City of London police force said.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout

