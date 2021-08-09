United Kingdom
London's Tower Bridge gets stuck in open position, disrupting traffic
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - London's famous Tower Bridge has become stuck in its open position due to a technical fault, leading to tail-backs of road traffic on both sides of the River Thames.
The bridge, which allows boats to pass underneath by raising the road which crosses it, got stuck shortly before 2:45pm (1345 GMT), a spokeswoman for the City of London police force said.
