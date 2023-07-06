London's Tube network faces week of strikes from July 23

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - London underground rail staff plan to take strike action from July 23-28 in a dispute over pensions, job cuts and working conditions, trade union RMT said on Thursday.

"This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Jan Harvey

