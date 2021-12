People queue behind the National Covid Memorial Wall to receive COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at a walk-in vaccination centre at Saint Thomas' Hospital in London, Britain, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Long queues formed at a vaccine centre in central London on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged all adults to get a booster shot, a Reuters photographer said.

Reporting by Toby Melville, editing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

