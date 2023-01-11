Factbox: LVMH roles held by Bernard Arnault's children















PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault named his daughter Delphine as CEO of the group's second largest fashion label Christian Dior on Wednesday, further tightening the family's hold on the sprawling luxury empire.

All five of the Arnault children hold key management roles at brands in the company.

DELPHINE ARNAULT, 47, has been executive vice president of Louis Vuitton since 2013, in charge of products. Previously deputy managing director of Christian Dior Couture, she is also a member of LVMH's board of directors as well as the group's executive committee.

ANTOINE ARNAULT, 45, is head of communications, image and environment for LVMH as well as chairman and CEO of LVMH's holding company Christian Dior SE. He has been CEO of the upscale menswear and shoe label Berluti since 2012, and chairman of Italian cashmere specialist Loro Piana since 2013. Previously head of communications at Louis Vuitton, he is a member of LVMH's board of directors.

ALEXANDRE ARNAULT, 30, is executive vice president, in charge of product and communications at Tiffany. He was previously CEO of luggage-maker Rimowa, a position he held for four years starting in 2016.

FREDERIC ARNAULT, 28, has been CEO of Tag Heuer since 2020. He was previously head of strategy and digital director at the watch label, which he joined in 2017.

JEAN ARNAULT, 24, has been director of marketing and development of Louis Vuitton's watches division since August 2021, when he joined.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer Editing by Mark Potter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.