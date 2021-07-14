Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Maguire says father suffered rib injuries in Wembley 'stampede'

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 England's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring a penalty during a penalty shootout REUTERS/Carl Recine

July 14 (Reuters) - England defender Harry Maguire said his father was left with rib injuries and struggled to breathe after being trampled by fans during crowd disturbances at Wembley Stadium before the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Supporters clashed with each other and officials, breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area of Wembley before the start of Sunday's game, which Italy won in a penalty shootout.

British police said 19 of its officers were injured while 86 people, including 53 at the venue, were arrested.

European soccer's governing body UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England's Football Association for disturbances.

"I think he was involved in a stampede and suffered a couple of injuries to his ribs. I spoke to him, he said he was scared," Maguire told The Sun.

"I don't want anyone to experience that going to watch football, especially a major final."

The FA said on Monday it would conduct a full review into the security breach and condemned the behaviour of fans who forced their way into the stadium.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

