Make the rules simple, Heathrow CEO tells Britain

Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye speaks at a news conference at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The boss of London's Heathrow Airport told the British government on Monday to make travel rules simple and called for restrictions on travellers from France to be eased.

"We just need to keep it simple," Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told Sky when asked about reports that Britain might warn tourists against travel to Spain.

Holland-Kaye said the green list of countries should be expanded.

