United Kingdom
Make the rules simple, Heathrow CEO tells Britain
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The boss of London's Heathrow Airport told the British government on Monday to make travel rules simple and called for restrictions on travellers from France to be eased.
"We just need to keep it simple," Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told Sky when asked about reports that Britain might warn tourists against travel to Spain.
Holland-Kaye said the green list of countries should be expanded.
