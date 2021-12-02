Mall owner Hammerson expects higher full-year profit as more shoppers step out

Shoppers are seen walking near Bullring shopping centre, owned by mall operator Hammerson, in Birmingham, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Dec 2 (Reuters) - British mall operator Hammerson (HMSO.L) on Thursday projected higher annual earnings as more people visited its malls in UK and Ireland since lockdown restrictions were eased and performance at its luxury outlets was better than expected.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings for the full-year to be not less than 60 million pounds ($79.94 million). It reported a profit of 36.5 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7505 pounds)

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.