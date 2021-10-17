United Kingdom
Man arrested after stabbing of UK lawmaker had made appointment to see him- report
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A man arrested after a British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday had made an appointment to see the politician via the constituency office, Sky News reported on Sunday.
The killing of David Amess, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, has prompted a review of politicians' security.
Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by Frances Kerry
