Man arrested after stabbing of UK lawmaker had made appointment to see him- report

1 minute read

Police officers carry equipment into the front garden of a house believed to be an address belonging to a man arrested in connection with the killing of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, in London, Britain, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A man arrested after a British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday had made an appointment to see the politician via the constituency office, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The killing of David Amess, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, has prompted a review of politicians' security.

