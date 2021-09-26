Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of British teacher

1 minute read

A person holds a placard during a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square, in London, Britain September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday they had arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a female teacher found dead in a London park last week.

Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London on the evening of Sept. 17 to make the short walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend. She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

"A 38-year-old man C was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 03:00hrs on Sunday, 26 September, at an address in East Sussex," the police said in a statement.

Her killing has highlighted again public anger over violence against women, coming six months after huge public outcry when a woman was abducted, raped and murdered in south London in March by a police officer.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · September 25, 2021 · 10:09 PM UTC

UK warned visa plan to fix truck driver shortage will not solve crunch

Britain’s decision to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers is a short-term fix that will not solve an acute labour shortage that risks major disruption for retailers in the run-up to Christmas, business leaders have warned.

United Kingdom
Behave normally, UK transport minister tells Britons queuing for fuel
United Kingdom
Man arrested on suspicion of murder of British teacher
United Kingdom
When Harry - and Meghan - met the deputy U.N. chief in New York
United Kingdom
UK records 31,348 new COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths