Man arrested with crossbow at Windsor Castle wanted to kill Queen, court hears

A general view of the Round Tower as the Earl of Wessex presents new colours to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment during a ceremony at Windsor Castle, Windsor, March 31, 2022. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A man arrested with a crossbow at Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle home on Christmas Day last year said "I am here to kill the Queen", a British court was told on Wednesday.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, who has been charged under Britain's Treason Act, appeared in the grounds of Windsor Castle wearing a hood and a mask, the court was told. A police officer said he looked like someone from a vigilante movie.

The queen was at the castle at the time of the incident on Dec. 25, along with her son and heir Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and other close family.

Following an investigation by counter-terrorism police, Chail was charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act 1842. read more

This section details punishment for "discharging or aiming fire-arms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty".

A hearing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court was told Chail, from Southampton in southern England, said he wanted revenge on the establishment.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Wiliam James

