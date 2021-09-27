Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Man charged with murder of British teacher

1 minute read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they had charged a man with the murder of a female teacher found dead a short walk from her home, a killing that again raised public anger about violence towards women.

Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in Kidbrooke, south London, on the evening of Sept. 17 to make the five-minute walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend. She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

Police said they had charged Koci Selamaj, 36, from Eastbourne on England's south coast, with murder. He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday.

Nessa's killing came six months after there was a huge public outcry and demands for action after another woman, Sarah Everard, was abducted, raped and murdered in south London in March by a police officer.

Vigils were held in the local area and across Britain to remember Nessa and to highlight violence against women. read more

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:13 PM UTC

Fuel pumps run dry in British cities, sowing supply chain chaos

Gas station pumps ran dry in British cities on Monday and vendors rationed sales as a shortage of truckers strained supply chains to breaking point.

United Kingdom
British warehouse worker shortage triggers up to 30% pay spike
United Kingdom
EU would be our trade priority, UK opposition Labour Party says
United Kingdom
British truckers: Life on the road with people smugglers, fuel thieves and few toilets
United Kingdom
Man charged with murder of British teacher

British police said on Tuesday they had charged a man with the murder of a female teacher found dead a short walk from her home, a killing that again raised public anger about violence towards women.