Man found guilty of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at King Charles - PA Media















LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - A 23-year-old man was found guilty of threatening behaviour after throwing about a half-dozen eggs at King Charles in November when the monarch visited York in northern England, PA Media reported on Friday.

Patrick Thelwell was found guilty at York Magistrates’ Court, according to media reports.

Last year, footage on social media showed eggs flying past the British monarch and his wife and smashing on the ground as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, editing by Alistair Smout











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.