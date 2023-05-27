Man released after Downing Street car collision, UK police say

[1/2] A police officer works at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls















LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - London police said on Saturday that a man arrested after a car collision into the gates of Downing Street, the site of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence, has since been released pending further investigation.

The 43-year-old man had been taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after the incident, in which no injuries were reported.

London police reiterated on Saturday the incident was not being treated as "terror-related" but said officers from its counter-terrorism wing were supporting its investigation.

Police had placed a cordon outside Downing Street on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle had approached the gate at a low speed. The main gate had appeared undamaged after the incident.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.