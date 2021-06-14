Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Managing Bank of England's trillion-pound balance sheet a major issue, says Bailey

1 minute read

A person walks past the Bank of England in the City of London financial district, in London, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Managing nearly a trillion pounds ($1.4 trillion) of British government bond purchases will be one of the Bank of England's biggest challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday.

"That is substantially bigger than the Bank of England balance sheet in the past," Bailey told an online conference hosted by the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

"It's necessary, it's been done for a very, very good reason, but we have to think hard about how we manage that.... That is going to be a major issue for us."

The BoE doubled its bond purchase target to 895 billion pounds last year to cushion the British economy against its biggest contraction in 300 years, after the economy went into lockdown in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The economy has since begun bouncing back but remains about 4% below its pre-pandemic size.

($1 = 0.7085 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:38 PM UTCUK’s Johnson set to delay end of COVID curbs as Delta cases rise

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to delay a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions by several weeks on Monday following concerns about a rapid rise in Delta variant infections.

United KingdomEx-EU Brexit negotiator Barnier: UK reputation at stake in Brexit row
United KingdomUK shopper numbers dip 6.7% last week after strong previous week
United KingdomN.Ireland leader stands down, starts countdown for new government
United KingdomNATO designates China as a “systemic” challenge