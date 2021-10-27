Mayor says UK's Sunak will do a U-turn on welfare

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham attends Britain's Labour Party annual conference, in Brighton, Britain, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The mayor of the British city of Manchester said he had heard that finance minister Rishi Sunak was about to announce a U-turn on his decision to scale back welfare payments after a coronavirus emergency top-up.

"I'm hearing that they are about to U-turn on universal credit. We're hearing that there's going to be a change particularly for those on universal credit in work," Andy Burnham told BBC radio.

Sunak is due to announce a budget statement at 1130 GMT on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Writing by William Schomberg

