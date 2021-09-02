Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Melrose, healthcare stocks lift FTSE 100; ex-dividend trades cap gains

1 minute read

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Sept 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, helped by healthcare stocks and Melrose Industries, although gains were capped by ex-dividend trading and losses in Unilever shares.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.1%, with Melrose (MRON.L) gaining 4% to the top of FTSE 100 after the engineering firm swung to a first-half profit. read more

Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) rose 0.1%, providing the biggest boost to the index.

Global miner BHP Group (BHPB.L) dropped 5.2% to the bottom of FTSE 100, while motor insurer Admiral Group (ADML.L) shed 2.3% as it traded ex-dividend.

Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) slipped 1.8% after JP Morgan downgraded the Dove soap maker's stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) inched 0.2% lower after closing at a record high in the previous session.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · September 1, 2021 · 5:08 PM UTC

Britain to give third COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunosuppressed

Britain will give severely immunosuppressed people a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to increase their chances of generating a better immune response, although officials stressed the offer was separate from any broader booster vaccine programme.

United Kingdom
UK's Raab to discuss Afghanistan with Qatar's emir on Thursday
United Kingdom
UK shopper numbers improve in August, narrowing gap on pre-pandemic level
United Kingdom
Melrose, healthcare stocks lift FTSE 100; ex-dividend trades cap gains
United Kingdom
UK watchdog says findings support move to block JD Sports takeover of Footasylum