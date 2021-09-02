Melrose, healthcare stocks lift FTSE 100; ex-dividend trades cap gains

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo/File Photo

Sept 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, helped by healthcare stocks and Melrose Industries, although gains were capped by ex-dividend trading and losses in Unilever shares.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.1%, with Melrose (MRON.L) gaining 4% to the top of FTSE 100 after the engineering firm swung to a first-half profit. read more

Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) rose 0.1%, providing the biggest boost to the index.

Global miner BHP Group (BHPB.L) dropped 5.2% to the bottom of FTSE 100, while motor insurer Admiral Group (ADML.L) shed 2.3% as it traded ex-dividend.

Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) slipped 1.8% after JP Morgan downgraded the Dove soap maker's stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) inched 0.2% lower after closing at a record high in the previous session.

