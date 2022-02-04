1 minute read
Member of UK PM Johnson's policy unit has quit-Conservative Home website
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A member of Boris Johnson's policy unit quit on Friday, a day after the director of the division resigned over the recent conduct of the British prime minister, the editor of the Conservative Home website said.
Paul Goodman said Elena Narozanski had quit on Friday morning.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.