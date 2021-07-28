Metro Bank expects net loans to improve in H2, reports smaller loss

People walk past a Metro Bank in London, Britain, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File photo

July 28 (Reuters) - British lender Metro Bank's (MTRO.L) total loans were 17% lower than a year earlier, its first-half results showed on Wednesday, but it said it expects total net loans to improve through the year as the economy comes out of lockdowns.

The company, which was set up more than a decade back to challenge the dominance of mainstream lenders, reported a pretax loss of 138.9 million pounds ($193 million) for the six months to June, compared to a loss of 240.6 million pounds a year earlier when it took hefty pandemic-linked costs.

Its net interest margin - a main measure of a bank's profitability - improved by 13 basis points to 1.28% from a year earlier, while total loans stood at 12.33 billion pounds.

Metro Bank said retail mortgages were the largest part of its overall loan book, making up 55% of it, while consumer lending increased to 6% of the book compared to 2% at the end of December.

The company, which is in the midst of a turnaround after a major accounting mishap in 2019, had seen its margins squeezed by record low central bank rates during the pandemic, while lending also remained weak as lockdowns hampered spending.

It added 0.2 million customers in the first half, double the growth seen in the second half of 2020 reflecting its purchase of peer-to-peer lender RateSetter, taking total accounts to 2.4 million.

Larger rival Virgin Money (VMUK.L) raised its margin forecast earlier this week as home and consumer lending picked up. read more

