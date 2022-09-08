Mexico Foreign Minister Ebrard sends condolences to UK after Queen's death

1 minute read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office during a visit to mark her Diamond Jubilee, London, Britain, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday sent his condolences to the public of the United Kingdom after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth's death.

Ebrard posted his message on Twitter.

Reporting by Dave Graham, Edited by Isabel Woodford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.