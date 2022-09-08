1 minute read
Mexico Foreign Minister Ebrard sends condolences to UK after Queen's death
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday sent his condolences to the public of the United Kingdom after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth's death.
Ebrard posted his message on Twitter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dave Graham, Edited by Isabel Woodford
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.