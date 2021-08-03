Mike Ashley set to step down from Sports Direct - The Telegraph

Mike Ashley, founder and majority shareholder of sportswear retailer Sports Direct, leads journalists on a factory tour after the company's AGM, at the company's headquarters in Shirebrook, Britain, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley, the Sports Direct billionaire, is preparing to step down as chief executive of his retail empire and hand control to his prospective son-in-law, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday

The 56-year-old is expected to take the role of deputy chairman of Frasers Group (FRAS.L) in an announcement that may come as soon as Thursday, the report added.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.