United Kingdom
Mike Ashley set to step down from Sports Direct - The Telegraph
1 minute read
1/2
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley, the Sports Direct billionaire, is preparing to step down as chief executive of his retail empire and hand control to his prospective son-in-law, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday
The 56-year-old is expected to take the role of deputy chairman of Frasers Group (FRAS.L) in an announcement that may come as soon as Thursday, the report added.
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.