1 minute read
Mike Lynch steps down from Darktrace board as he fights extradition to U.S. -Telegraph
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 4 (Reuters) - British tech tycoon Mike Lynch has resigned as an adviser to Darktrace PLC (DARK.L), a British cyber security firm, The Telegraph reported on Friday.
He has stepped down from Darktrace's science and technology committee a week after UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered the former Autonomy boss's U.S. extradition to face criminal charges, the report said. read more
Darktrace has not immediately responded to Reuters request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Juby Babu in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.