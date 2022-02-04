Mike Lynch steps down from Darktrace board as he fights extradition to U.S. -Telegraph

British entrepreneur Mike Lynch arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Feb 4 (Reuters) - British tech tycoon Mike Lynch has resigned as an adviser to Darktrace PLC (DARK.L), a British cyber security firm, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

He has stepped down from Darktrace's science and technology committee a week after UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered the former Autonomy boss's U.S. extradition to face criminal charges, the report said. read more

Darktrace has not immediately responded to Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Juby Babu in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.