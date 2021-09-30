Miners, AstraZeneca push FTSE 100 higher; Boohoo slumps

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

Sept 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by gains in miners and Astrazeneca, while fashion retailer Boohoo slumped to a 14-month low after it warned higher inflation would hurt margins.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 0.3%, with industrial miners (.FTNMX551020), Astrazeneca (AZN.L) and Diageo (DGE.L) providing the biggest boosts.

British online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) dropped 9.7% after it warned that freight inflation in its supply chain and higher wages for its distribution centre workers would impact full-year profit margins. read more

Astrazeneca (AZN.L) climbed 1% after its COVID-19 vaccine showed 74% efficacy at preventing symptomatic disease in a U.S. trial. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.4% after data showed UK's gross domestic product increased by 5.5% in the second quarter, beating the preliminary estimate of 4.8% growth. read more

Among other stocks, biotech group Oxford Nanopore Technologies opened at 550 pence per share in its London listing, much higher than the offer price of 425 pence.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

