Miners, banks drag FTSE 100 lower; JD Sports jumps

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

Sept 14 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Tuesday, dragged by heavyweight metals and banking stocks, while JD Sports Fashion jumped to the top of the index after reporting strong earnings.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) fell 0.2%, with miners (.FTNMX551020) and banking stocks (.FTNMX301010) dropping 1% each.

Miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L), Anglo American (AAL.L), and BHP Group (BHPB.L) were also under pressure after Barclays cut its price targets on the stocks.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) traded 0.1% higher as official figures showed British employers added record a 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month, taking the total number of payrolled employees to pre-pandemic levels. read more

JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) gained 7.2% after Britain's largest sportswear retailer reported record earnings for the first half on robust demand for sneakers and sportswear. read more

Portmeirion (PMGR.L) added 4% as the homewares retailer plans to resume dividend payouts this year after reporting record revenue.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

