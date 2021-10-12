Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Miners, banks pull FTSE 100 down as inflation concerns weigh

1 minute read

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 down 1.0%, FTSE 250 off 0.8%

Oct 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index fell on Tuesday, led by declines in heavyweight mining and banking stocks, as sentiment was weighed by higher energy costs, supply chain disruptions and an imminent rate hike that could affect quarterly corporate performance.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) declined 1% at 0710 GMT, with miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and BHP Group (BHPB.L) falling between 1.2% and 2.3%.

Industrial (.FTNMX551020) and precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) fell about 1% each, and banks (.FTNMX301010), (.FTNMX301010) fell 1.5%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) declined 0.8%, with capital goods stocks among the worst performers.

Payments specialist Equiniti (EQN.L), which is being bought by New York-based company Siris Capital, could face some job cuts once the deal is closed, the private equity firm said late on Monday. Its shares rose 0.5%.

On the macro front, UK's labour market showed signs of further recovery as employers added a record-high 207,000 staff to their payrolls in September and separate data showed UK's unemployment rate fell to 4.5% in the three months to August, reinforcing bets for a sooner Bank of England rate hike. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

UK jobs hit record high as Bank of England mulls first rate hike

British employers took their payrolls to a record high in September, shortly before the end of the government's wage subsidies programme, potentially encouraging the Bank of England's progress towards a first post-pandemic interest rate hike.

More pain for British consumers as grocery prices rise
UK shoppers, hit by fuel crisis, turn more cautious on spending
Travel is back, UK's easyJet says after $1.5 billion pandemic loss
